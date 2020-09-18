YWCA Mohawk Valley to Participate in National Voter Registration Day Agency Hosting Registration Drives on Tuesday, September 22

Utica, NY, September 18, 2020 – YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) will host two registration drives on Tuesday, September 22 in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.

The first drive will be held in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Utica-Rome Metro outside of YWCA MV administrative offices at 7 Rutger Park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Parking and registration tables can be accessed from Seymour Avenue.

The second drive, organized by YWCA MV’s Racial Justice Committee, will be 3 – 6 p.m. in Oneida Square.

YWCA MV has joined YWCA USA’s campaign, YWomenVote, which ensures women’s voices are at the forefront of policy decisions in the 2020 election season. For more information visit ywomenvote.org. For information on YWCA MV, its programs, services and priority issues, visit ywcamv.org.