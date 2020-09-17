Join Oneida County Historian Joseph P. Bottini for a virtual lecture to discover the history behind Utica’s Union Station. He will share details of the station’s history, construction, architectural features, and renovations. This free online presentation takes place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 6:30- 7:30 pm. Advanced registration is required and can be completed using the link below. A recording of the presentation will be available on the History Center YouTube channel after the event.

Registration link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqcuyvqzwqGdbE2SzfAJgxsEgZorhzk3a5

Union Station was built between 1912 and 1914. A central transportation hub for the region and the state, the station originally served the New York Central (NYC) Railroad; Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad; and the New York, Ontario & Western Railroad. The building was designed by New York City architects Allen H. Stem and Alfred Fellheimer who were known for their work on New York City’s Grand Central Terminal. Union Station was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

Joseph P. Bottini is a retired school teacher with 35 years of professional service at local schools including Kemble School in Utica and Perry Junior High in New Hartford. A native of Rome, NY, Joe was appointed Oneida County Historian in 2014. He is an accomplished writer and has co-authored multiple books including Utica: Then & Now, Legendary Locals, and Oneida County: An Illustrated History. Joe also writes local history articles for the Greater Utica Magazine and guest editorials for the Utica Observer-Dispatch.

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving and promoting the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley. Admission to this program is free for the general public; donations are encouraged. Please contact the History Center at 315-735-3642 with question. Visit www.oneidacountyhistory.org or the Facebook Event page Utica’s Union Station for additional information and the registration link.

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/706244773302651

Registration link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqcuyvqzwqGdbE2SzfAJgxsEgZorhzk3a5