Mayor Robert Palmieri today announced a temporary Complete Streets trial on Genesee Street (from Oneida Square to Jewett Place).

The Complete Street concept will incorporate a new traffic pattern consisting of a bike lane, safe sidewalks, parking for vehicles, and a green buffer area. As this portion of Genesee Street is in the process of being repaved, it provided a unique opportunity to temporarily restripe the street and try out the Complete Street concept.

This initiative will be implemented next week and this section of Genesee Street will have wider driving lanes, turning lanes at intersections, parking spaces, and a designated bike lane.

The team that developed this project includes the City of Utica Departments of Public Works and Engineering, as well as the Utica Complete Streets Work Group, AmeriCorps, and MVCC Civil Engineering Students.

An online survey will be available at www.cityofutica.com to obtain feedback from the public. If the trial is successful and beneficial a permanent striping change to this section of Genesee Street could be implemented.

More information can be found in the attached documents.

Mayor Palmieri stated, “The ongoing paving on Genesee Street provided the City an opportunity to institute a Complete Street concept on a temporary basis. We will monitor and assess the temporary changes and determine the best option moving forward.”

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

Genesee St. from Noyes St to Jewett Place is in the process of being repaved. Preparations for the installation of the finishing top coat of asphalt are well underway. This is a very opportunistic window to do a temporary “Pop-Up” restriping tryout using Complete Streets principals. Genesee St pop-up will have a wider driving lane, turning lanes at intersections, wider parking spaces and a separated bike lane.

An on-line or in-person survey will be available in order to get constituent feedback.

PROJECT MATERIALS:

-Chalk Striping Paint

-Regular Striping Paint

-Plastic Traffic Cones

-Plastic Traffic Delineators

PROJECT TEAM:

-City of Utica Engineering/DPW

-Utica Complete Streets Work Group

-AmeriCorps

-MVCC Civil Engineering Students

PROJECT OBJECTIVE:

Short Term Objective;

A temporary tryout of a Complete Street concept.

Long Term Objective;

If this is successful and beneficial to the users, a permanent striping change to make this section of Genesee St a permanent complete street may be implemented. This change would complement and extend the potential future DRI complete streets project.