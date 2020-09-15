By Pete Bianco

A federal judge ruled on Monday September 14th that Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s coronavirus orders to be unconstitutional.

The limits on individuals gathering were declared to be unconstitutional violating the First amendment of the constitution which guarantees freedom of assembly.

The judge also ruled the Governors orders violated rights of business owners to due process under the Fourteenth Amendment. This had to do with which businesses were deemed ‘essential’ and allowed to remain open and those who were not and were told to close.

Lastly, the order for people to stay in their homes also violated the right to due process under the 14th Amendment. Those who brought the suit argued that these orders confined the entire population to their homes against their own will.

The Governors defense against the allegations regarding stay-at-home orders was to claim the orders were merely recommendations. A notion that the court completely rejects.