Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today launched the latest “Mask Up, America” campaign video featuring Paul Rudd. The video is aimed at younger Americans to inform them of the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect themselves and others.

“This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it,” Governor Cuomo said. “We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him.”

The video was produced in partnership with Paul Rudd and Sean Evans and in coordination with Jane Rosenthal, producer and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises. First We Feast and Complex Media assisted in the distribution of the video and by permitting use of their IP.

Together New Yorkers have flattened the curve, as we move into the fall season it’s vital that all Americans – especially young people – don’t let their guards down and continue to wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands and get tested. The “Mask Up America” campaign began with the goal of reaching as many Americans as possible and today with this video we are directly targeting a critically important audience. To date, ads from the “Mask Up, America” campaign have been viewed over 22 million times nationwide.

See All “Mask Up America” Campaign Ads Here