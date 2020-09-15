Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 66 businesses, schools, and community-based organizations across the state have been awarded nearly $9 million as part of the State’s historic Workforce Development Initiative. The grants are federally funded and will support job training opportunities across the State for more than 3,600 New Yorkers adapting to the post-COVID economy.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, I thank the essential workers who put themselves in harm’s way to save lives and care for their fellow New Yorkers, and recommit to supporting all workers who are helping in New York’s ongoing recovery,” Governor Cuomo said. “These awards will provide thousands of workers with the training and skills they need to Build Back Better.”

“Our historic Workforce Development Initiative is helping to meet businesses’ short-term needs, improve regional talent pipelines, and address long-term job training needs of growing industries,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Chair of the statewide Regional Economic Development Councils. “This $9 million in awards will provide 66 businesses, colleges and organizations with funding for training for more than 3,600 New Yorkers. Job training is critical now more than ever to help provide thousands of New Yorkers with the skills they need to Build Back Better and seek new jobs and opportunities in the post-pandemic future.”

As New York has moved forward through the reopening process, the New York State Department of Labor has been working to connect every job seeker in New York with the right job opportunity. DOL has been encouraging both businesses in need of workers, and New Yorkers in need of a job, to take advantage of their Jobs Express website at jobs.ny.gov. There are over 100,000 job openings across the state from businesses looking to hire immediately. These workforce development grants will help provide workers training who want to gain the skills for new, fulfilling jobs.

New York’s Regional Economic Development Councils have a key role in recommending applications for funding, based on regional economic needs and opportunities. Businesses and organizations from nine REDC regions receiving Workforce Development awards include:

Capital Region: Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady-Saratoga BOCES, AlbanyCanCode, Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless, New York Alliance for Inclusion and Innovation, Wesley Health Care Center, YMCA of the Capital District

Central New York: Anaren Microwave, D&W Diesel, K&N’s Foods USA, Leonardi Manufacturing Co., WMT Precision

Finger Lakes: Airquip, Canandaigua Driving School, Mary Cariola Children’s Center, Rochester City School District OACES, Phenix Automation, Sweeteners Plus, Turner Underground Installations, United Memorial Medical Center

Long Island: Payless Enterprises Inc. Access Careers, All-Ways Elevator, Cambridge Business Institute, Life’s WORC, Lutech Veterinary Industries, Nicholas Center, Stony Brook University, Topaz Lighting Corp., Town of Hempstead Department of Occupational Resources

Mid-Hudson: Community Based Services, eScholar, Ramapo for Children, Stockade Works, The Arc Mid-Hudson, Westchester Care at Home, Westhab

Mohawk Valley: Mountain Valley Hospice, Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES, Valley Health Services

New York City: Alliance Computing Solutions, Allied Business Solutions, Center for Employment Opportunities, Emma’s Torch, Institute for Career Development, Kingsborough Community College, LaGuardia Community College, Lehman College, Per Scholas, Premiere Services Management, Project Renewal, Queens Community House, Sanctuary for Families, The Alliance for Positive Change, The Door – A Center of Alternatives, Translatinx Network, Wilson Allen Health Careers Institute

Southern Tier: Alstom SA, Broome-Tioga BOCES, Data Bound Solutions, Raymond Hadley Corporation

Western New York: Assembly House 150, Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, Erie 1 BOCES, Mercy Flight, Northland Workforce Training Center, Pfannenberg, St. Bonaventure University

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, “As our economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, programs that help workers develop skills in high demand from businesses is a win-win for New York’s companies and its workforce. Governor Cuomo’s historic workforce development initiative is a critically-needed investment in our state’s greatest resource – New Yorkers – and creates the talent pipeline needed to help New York build back better.”

Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “As we build back stronger from the unprecedented impacts that COVID-19 has had on our workforce, developing a strong workforce pipeline is more critical than ever. I applaud Governor Cuomo’s support of this initiative because these partnerships and the creation of meaningful training programs are going to be the key to connecting New Yorkers with the jobs that are available and the jobs that are going to continue moving New York forward.”

Governor Cuomo’s Workforce Development Initiative

Governor Cuomo announced a statewide investment for the Workforce Development Initiative in May 2019 to support strategic regional efforts that meet businesses’ short-term workforce needs, improve regional talent pipelines, enhance the flexibility and adaptability of local workforce entities, expand apprenticeships and address the long-term needs of growing industries. These funds will also support efforts to improve the economic security of women, youth and other groups facing significant barriers to career advancement. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency and its economic impacts, these funds will support businesses, communities, and workers across New York State in their recovery.

In September 2019, more than $3 million in Workforce Development Initiative funds were awarded to support apprenticeship and workforce development projects at 4 community colleges. In January 2020, $3.4 million in awards were provided to 61 New York State businesses, community colleges and community-based organizations to train 2,464 New Yorkers with in-demand skills. In February 2020, an additional $5.4 million was awarded to train 4,469 New Yorkers. More information about the Workforce Development Initiative and the awards announced to date can be found at workforcedevelopment.ny.gov.

