With concerns for the health and comfort of the community in

regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) has canceled Salute to Outstanding Women for 2020, originally rescheduled from spring to September 17.

Salute will be held at noon on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro.

The selected honorees from the 2020 nomination period will be recognized in 2021. YWCA MV aims to prioritize the safety of everyone in attendance while acknowledging the honorees and their accomplishments with the celebration they deserve.

The now 2021 honorees will be announced in the new year through YWCA MV’s virtual Reveal.

Be sure to watch the agency’s Facebook and Twitter for updates.

For any questions or to learn how to sponsor Salute 2021, please contact Kari Procopio at 315.732.2159 ext. 233 or kprocopio@ywcamv.org. Visit ywcamv.org for the recent information.

