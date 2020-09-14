Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State’s COVID-19 infection rate has been below 1 percent for 38 straight days. Yesterday, 0.92 of test results reported to New York State were positive. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“New York’s government sets the tone for the state’s response to COVID-19, but New Yorkers drive it home. We can defeat this virus and create a better future, but we need New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands as local governments enforce state guidance,” Governor Cuomo said. “There’s no doubt that we’ve made progress, but this is not over yet. By staying New York Tough, we’ll get through this together.”

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,018 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 8 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Manhattan – 1

Queens – 2

Nassau – 5

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 464 (+0)

Patients Newly Admitted – 43

Hospital Counties – 33

Number ICU – 143 (+12)

Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (+5)

Total Discharges – 75,814 (+47)

Deaths – 4

Total Deaths – 25,394

Of the 63,358 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 583, or 0.92 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Capital Region

1.0%

1.0%

0.4%

Central New York

0.7%

2.0%

1.4%

Finger Lakes

0.9%

0.6%

0.8%

Long Island

1.4%

1.2%

0.9%

Mid-Hudson

0.9%

1.2%

1.6%

Mohawk Valley

0.8%

0.4%

0.4%

New York City

0.7%

0.8%

1.0%

North Country

0.1%

0.2%

0.5%

Southern Tier

0.4%

0.4%

0.1%

Western New York

1.5%

2.0%

1.2%

The Governor also confirmed 583 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 444,948 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 444,948 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,921

6

Allegany

94

0

Broome

1,420

2

Cattaraugus

242

1

Cayuga

190

0

Chautauqua

516

1

Chemung

251

0

Chenango

245

0

Clinton

153

0

Columbia

577

0

Cortland

132

4

Delaware

128

0

Dutchess

4,994

8

Erie

10,668

31

Essex

151

0

Franklin

63

0

Fulton

320

2

Genesee

307

0

Greene

318

0

Hamilton

14

0

Herkimer

313

0

Jefferson

158

1

Lewis

50

0

Livingston

196

0

Madison

478

0

Monroe

5,764

37

Montgomery

218

0

Nassau

45,763

52