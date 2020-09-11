The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) has endorsed Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon for re-election to the New York State Assembly.

“I am especially gratified to receive NYSUT’s support”, Buttenschon said. “The members of NYSUT come from everywhere and do every kind of job to teach all of our families. New York’s diversity and strength are reflected in NYSUT’s members. New York’s future is in their hands. NYSUT is New York.”

In a statement endorsing Assemblywoman Buttenschon, NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said:

“As cornerstones of our communities, government support for public schools, colleges and hospitals has never been more critical…We need elected officials who will stand up for teachers, school-related professionals, and those they serve…” “My father taught for forty years in Whitesboro. My son teaches in Rome’s public schools. My husband was a high school psychologist and I was a college dean. We understand what teachers are going through because we are a family of teachers,” Buttenschon noted. “We’ve walked in their shoes.”

Buttenschon represents all or parts of seven school districts, including Utica, the largest school district between Newburgh and Syracuse, Rome and Whitesboro.