New York, New York – New Children’s Book “Keeping Your Cool” How to Stay Cool at Home or in School by Renée McRae helps students manage their emotions and behavior at home and school. Keeping Your Cool by Renée McRae, is a fun, short story written in rhyming verse filled with scenarios and tips to help students better manage their emotions and behavior at home or in school. This book, and its free downloadable Student Workbook & Teacher Guide, makes for the perfect duo to help students recognize their own anger triggers, become aware of their reactions, and begin to create better responses for positive outcomes in the future. Available Only at: Keeping-Cool.com

“Ms. Renée …your book is amazingly brilliant…beautifully illustrated, perfect for my 3 going on 4 yr old ….so many relatable lessons in there for her! She had questions galore of course but all that sparked great conversation. She will be attending pre-school soon…this book will definitely help her keep her cool! Thank you!” Me. Rebecca Williams, Parent, Bridgeport, CT

“This book is a great summer read for my son. I recommend this book for any age group. I love how it teaches children how to keep their cool in different situations especially in the world we live in today. I can’t wait to share this with my son’s daycare as well. Thank you so, so much for this book, Renee. WE LOVE IT!!” Ms. Temi Oloko, Kindergarten Teacher – Brooklyn, NY

“Hi Ms. Renée , The [workshop] session was so good! I had fun! Please send us a copy of the Keeping Your Cool Book. It was awesome!” Ms. Lim, 5th grade Teacher, Brooklyn, NY

“I just received my book, and I’m so excited! As a teacher in the public school system, one thing I know is that our children struggle with coping with their anger. What a wonderful tool to have is a book like this, Keeping Your Cool, by Renée McRae.” Ms. Covington, 6th grade Teacher, Laurinburg, NC

Renée McRae – Renée McRae, the Poetic Motivator – Renée McRae is the Founder & Pres. of Poetic Motivations LLC, a personal development training company. Author, Poet, Teaching Artist, Motivational Speaker, Transformation Coach and most recently, Recording Artist, Renée McRae has enhanced school climates and cultures for over two decades. Students, Teachers and Parents absolutely love her! Using poetry as a springboard, Ms. McRae captivates, mesmerizes and empowers any audience. Through her fun-filled Workshops and Assembly Programs, she specializes in Success Skills by focusing on Self Esteem, Managing Emotions, Peer Pressure, Communication Skills, Goal-Setting & Conflict Resolution.

