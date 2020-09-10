Pro-taxpayer advocacy organization calls for tax reform, mandate relief and infrastructure investment to accelerate Upstate’s recovery.

ROCHESTER, NY – Citing New York State’s historic economic crisis, Unshackle Upstate has released Fast Forward – A Rapid Recovery Plan for the Upstate Economy. This pro-growth agenda is designed to accelerate Upstate’s economic recovery through a mix of tax reforms, mandate relief measures and infrastructure investment.

“Rather than waiting on Washington to save the day, there are things state officials can do right now that will help rebuild our economy and revive our communities,” said Brian Sampson, Unshackle Upstate Chairman and president of Associated Builders and Contractors, Empire State Chapter. “Unshackle Upstate’s Fast Forward agenda will give a much-needed boost to small businesses, family farms and taxpayers across the Upstate region. Our elected leaders need to get back to work and get our economy back on track.”

Specifically, the Fast Forward agenda advances the following key proposals:

Delay the scheduled increases in Upstate minimum wage;

Stop the expansion of the onerous farmworker labor statute;

Reduce the income tax rate, corporate tax rate and sales tax rate for localities with fewer than 1 million residents;

Establish and empower a bicameral, bipartisan Upstate legislative caucus;

Enact a 5-year moratorium on the Scaffold Law; and

Expand cellular and broadband access throughout Upstate communities.

Recent data from state entities demonstrates the need for immediate action. The New York State Department of Labor found that there are currently more than 400,000 unemployed people in Upstate. A September 2 analysis from Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that nearly 45 percent of small businesses have experienced a large negative effect due to the ongoing pandemic.

“With the State facing a $14 billion deficit and local governments reeling from historic revenue losses, we need to resolve this economic crisis immediately. There’s no time for finger-pointing or political posturing. We need Albany to take action now and step up for Upstate.”

View Unshackle Upstate’s Fast Forward agenda here: https://www.unshackleupstate.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/UU_2020_Fast_Forward.pdf