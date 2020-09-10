The Annual Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts is happening ONLINE this year.

2020 is the Barn Festival’s 41st year. It’s also the year of Covid. We cannot have a large gathering, but we didn’t want to disappoint our vendors or our customers. That’s why we created this virtual event. At www.virtualbarnfest.com you can stroll Main Street, click on vendor icons and visit your favorite shops, entertainers and food, vendors.

Our vendors have been able to do no business this season, no festivals, no craft shows. Nothing – that means no income. They are struggling and we hope that you will help us to support them through this difficult time.

Visit virtual barnfest.com from Friday, Sept. 25 9AM through Monday, Sept. 28 5PM. Four days of 24 hour a day shopping for your favorite arts and crafts, food products, apparel and gifts for the holidays. Entertainment too! There’s something for everyone at virtualbarnfest.com