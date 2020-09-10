The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series is hosting the Family Fun Series event Hawk Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, outdoors in the Quad at its Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive.

The event will feature food trucks and family-friendly entertainment by a roaming magician and juggler, a live demonstration by chainsaw carving champion Mark Tyoe of Wintergreen Knoll, and music provided by DJ Kenny the Promo Guy. Admissions is $5 general, $2 for MVCC employees and children, and free for MVCC students (please note that ticket price does not include meals from food trucks). Limited tickets are being sold due to capacity restrictions, and all attendees must reserve a ticket. To purchase, go to www.mvcc.edu/tickets.

In an effort to keep our students, employees, and community safe, all on-campus events will comply will federal, state, and county guidelines, along with the MVCC Responsible Restart Plan, which is outlined in detail at this link: https://mvcc.edu/restart. Every person coming onto our campus must follow all daily guidelines and protocols.

* Masks must be worn by every person on campus at all times, except while seated at the food truck dining area.

* Everyone on campus must practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet of space between other individuals.

* Restrooms will be available, but patrons will not be allowed in any buildings until they visit the COVID-19 checkpoint to provide their contact information, complete a symptom screening, and have their temperature checked. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed inside.

Tickets for all Cultural Series events can be purchased online at any time at www.mvcc.edu/tickets or over the phone by calling 315-731-5721. For the complete series lineup and ticket sales, visit www.mvcc.edu/culture. The series is brought to you by MVCC’s Cultural Events Council, in collaboration with MVCC’s Program Board, with significant support from the Student Activity Fee.