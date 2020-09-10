HISTORY CENTER ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

REBECCA M. MCLAIN

The Oneida County History Center (OCHC) has named Rebecca M. McLain as the new Executive Director. Ms. McLain has worked at the History Center for close to 5 years, with her most recent position as the Director of Education and Outreach. Her knowledge and experience with the mission of the History Center, as well as, the members, volunteers, and the community was evident during the search process facilitated by Staffworks and the Board of Trustees.

Ms. McLain is originally from Cuba, NY. She attended Hunter College and received a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology, and attained a Master’s degree in Anthropology at Louisiana State University. Ms. McLain is an adjunct instructor at SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

“It is with great enthusiasm, we welcome Rebecca to this leadership position. She has been integral to our success in recent years and the Board has confidence in her ability to raise the History Center to the next level” stated Andrew Weimer, OCHC Board Chair.

“As the Interim Executive Director since January, it was obvious Ms. McLain is the natural fit for the position. Her knowledge, standards, emotional intelligence and experience were critical to me and the History Center. We are grateful for your service and are here to support you.” Elizabeth Tantillo, former Interim ED.

As the country marks the 100th anniversary of passage of the Woman Voting Rights Amendment, it is fitting that Ms. McLain will be the first woman Executive Director of the Oneida County History Center – founded in 1876.

Ms. McLain shared: “I am thrilled to work with the History Center in this new capacity and I am grateful for this opportunity. I will continue to work towards sharing our local history with all parts of the community and look forward to moving forward with the great team of volunteers, trustees, staff, and membership that I have come to know over the past five years.”

Rebecca resides in Utica with her husband Adam McLain, a Biology Professor at SUNY Polytechnic. Ms. McLain belongs to the Utica Curling Club, is an avid camper, and enjoys walks in Forest Hill Cemetery.