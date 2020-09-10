Congressman Anthony Brindisi and Senator Charles E. Schumer today announced $1,570,517 in much-needed federal aid for municipalities in New York’s 22nd District. The members secured the funding for Binghamton, Rome, and Utica through the bipartisan CARES Act and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.

“Our local governments are hurting badly right now, and these funds will help families in need and free up local tax dollars to help our communities keep teachers on the payroll, cops on the beat, and nurses in our hospitals,” said Brindisi. “I’m working every day to find ways to help our communities make up for revenue lost due to the coronavirus pandemic and I will work with anyone, regardless of party, to deliver additional relief to every corner of our district.”

“The Community Development Block Grant is a vital stream of investment that supports local economic growth, vital services to seniors and families, community revitalization, and affordable housing. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we must not forget to invest in our future, and this funding does just that,” said Schumer.“I worked hard to get this funding on the negotiating table and into the final CARES Act because this program delivers real results to Upstate New York by creating good-paying jobs, delivering essential services, and investing in affordable housing for our vulnerable populations. I will always fight tooth and nail to deliver this critical investment for our communities.”

A breakdown of the funds is below:

Binghamton, NY: $594,320

Rome, NY: $296,621

Utica, NY: $679,576

Local elected officials praised the members’ advocacy on behalf of Upstate New Yorkers.

“It is great news to have additional federal funding secured for our community,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “These resources will help offset expenses the City incurs in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) is an integral component of the City of Rome’s economic development strategy. We are grateful to Congressman Brindisi and Senator Schumer for securing a second round of COVID-19 direct relief funding. We have just implemented our plan for the first tranche of funding to assist those agencies providing food and shelter along with providing neighborhood improvement and quality of life programs in the CDBG target area. Following HUD guidelines for this new funding, we look forward to another round of support for those agencies servicing our community with food pantries, shelter and building upon our infrastructure which strengthens neighborhoods,”said Rome Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo.

Senator Schumer played an integral role in the Senate to negotiate additional CDBG funding into the CARES Act. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Brindisi has worked with Democrats and Republicans to deliver more than $155 million in economic aid to NY-22.