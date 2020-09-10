American Red Cross Seeking Nominations for Real Heroes Virtual Breakfast

Ordinary People Extraordinary Acts

Deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 25

The American Red Cross of Central & Northern New York is seeking nominations for its 22st annual Real Heroes Virtual Breakfast, which will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 9.m.

Since 1999, the American Red Cross of Central & Northern New York has celebrated the Red Cross mission of alleviating human suffering by hosting the Real Heroes Breakfast to honor Central New Yorkers who have performed heroic acts to help others in need. The 22nd Annual breakfast will be held on the first Wednesday of December. This year the event will look a bit different than in years past as the Red Cross will be hosting a virtual event to honor the efforts of our Heroes.

The Red Cross touches lives in our state every day through programs and services such as Disaster Relief; Service to the Armed Forces; and Preparedness and Health & Safety Training. As an organization committed to helping people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies in our communities, the Red Cross is honored to salute individuals who make a difference.

There are thirteen award categories and the deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 25

The Central & Northern New York Chapter is proud to serve the communities of Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Oneida, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties

For more information, or to nominate a Real Hero, visit redcross.org/eny

