The couple is allegedly demanding the article be removed from the internet.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly taking legal action against Tatler after the magazine published a bombshell cover story about the duchess earlier this week.

In the profile, “sources” claimed that Kate is upset about her exhausting workload following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit and also criticized her weight, describing her figure as “perilously thin, just like — some point out — Princess Diana.”

Pool/Getty Images

“That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It’s disgusting. It’s sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst,” a source told The Daily Mail in regard to the comments about Kate’s body, adding that the piece “is full of lies.”

While Kensington Palace already released a statement denying the “swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations,” they are doubling down on their claim, and allegedly have sent legal letters to the magazine on Kate’s behalf, demanding the article be removed from the internet. “Tatler may think it’s immune from action as it’s read by the royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference,” the insider continued. “It’s ironic that the royals’ favorite magazine is being trashed by them. The duchess is a naturally shy woman who is doing her best.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Tatler told Entertainment Tonight that the publication defends its coverage of the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Tatler‘s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.” Yikes.

