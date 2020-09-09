September 9th, 2020-The Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) has endorsed Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon for re-election to the New York State Assembly.

CSEA represents over 300,000 active and retired public and private sector employees across New York State.

“When COVID 19 struck, New York’s public employees took the hit. If not for CSEA, the impact from the pandemic would have been even more devastating,” Assemblywoman Buttenschon said. “CSEA’s members saved lives and kept New York moving through the worst time most of us ever experienced. We couldn’t have survived without them.”

Mary Sullivan, President of CSEA, stated: “CSEA is proud to endorse Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon’s candidacy for New York State Assembly. We are confident that she will stand with working people to make New York a better state. Working together we will get through this crisis.”

Among many professions, CSEA represents state and local government workers, child care providers, health care providers and school district personnel throughout the 119th Assembly District.

The 119th AD is comprised of Whitestown, Floyd, Marcy, Frankfort, Utica and Rome.