“Holding Center: The Practice of Tai Chi in a Pandemic” – Sean Boutin

Master Sean Boutin is a certified Tai Chi Master who provides instruction at North Country Tai Chi, the school he opened in St. Lawrence County in 2013. Tai Chi is a sort of peace in motion, a series of actions that calm the mind and heal the imbalances of our bodies. Sean earned his certification via intensive study with Grandmaster Aiping Cheng, one of the world’s foremost authorities in Chinese Martial Arts. Prior to this, Sean earned a B.S. at John Hopkins University and M.A at Cornell University.

