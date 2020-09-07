Governor Cuomo: “New York State was the place where COVID ambushed this nation, and New York State will go down in the history books as the place that beat back COVID. And when they write those history books, the heroes of the battle will be the hardworking families of New York. It’s the hardworking families that we now call the essential workers. They had to show up every day so that everyone else could stay home and be safe. The heroes of the COVID war are not the elite. They’re not the most well off. The heroes were the hardworking, talented and principled women and men of labor. They showed up every day and they put their lives at risk to protect others. … In my book, they have always been the heroes because they have always been essential to building this nation, and making New York New York, and making America America.”

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today delivered a video message to the labor community and all New Yorkers in honor of Labor Day.

VIDEO of the Governor’s remarks is available on YouTube here and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format here.