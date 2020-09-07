Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement celebrating Labor Day:

“The American spirit is one of dedication, togetherness, and a tireless work ethic that sets us apart from the rest of the world. Over the last few months, that spirit has been on display for the world to see. This Labor Day, we honor the hardworking men and women who carried New York State through this public health emergency. And we celebrate the victories and rights our labor brothers and sisters secured for us over generations. Without the bravery and fortitude of all workers, we would not be where we are today. As your representative, I will always fight to support workers across our region. Thank you for your service to our community.”