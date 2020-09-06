Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) is urging Gov. Cuomo to provide small businesses with clearer guidelines on reopening safely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, businesses such as movie theaters and those providing esthetician services are still closed and have received little-to-no guidance on reopening. Additionally, the Assemblymember is asking for more leniency in charging small businesses with coronavirus-related violations upon reopening.

“Our small businesses are working hard to restart our economy and re-employ Mohawk Valley residents,” Buttenschon said. “The current policies make it hard for businesses instead of educating them, and we need to change that.”

Several restaurants and bars in Oneida County have been charged with violating the new regulations put in place following the COVID-19 pandemic after allegedly serving drinks at bars without social distancing measures in place. Businesses found in violation of the regulations face fines of up to $10,000 and can have their liquor licenses revoked in certain circumstances. The Assemblywoman this week joined other elected officials in calling for a cutback on the high fines and a violation system that ensures due process for restaurant owners.

“While we need to remain cautious and continue social distancing in public, our government needs to treat small-business owners fairly by giving them clear guidelines on reopening and reducing exorbitant violation fines,” said Buttenschon.

Assemblymember Buttenschon has stood up for small businesses throughout the pandemic, authoring a bill to create a liquor license credit for restaurants who were forced to close during COVID-19. She’s also posted a directory for small businesses on her website, providing information on COVID-19 guidelines and loan options for small businesses. The directory can be found at nyassembly.gov/mem/Marianne-Buttenschon/story/91850.