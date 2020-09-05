Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to one of the best: Our state has gone 29 straight days with an infection rate remaining below one percent,” Governor Cuomo said. “Overall, our numbers continue to be good news – our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics. But we cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day Weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York Tough.”

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,441 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 14 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Bronx – 2

Brooklyn – 1

Manhattan – 4

Queens – 5

Suffolk – 2

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 425 (-3)

Patients Newly Admitted – 67

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 115 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+0)

Total Discharges – 75,366 (+59)

Deaths – 2

Total Deaths – 25,350

Of the 99,761 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 801, or 0.80 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.8% 1.1% 0.5% Central New York 0.6% 0.6% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.9% 0.8% 0.6% Long Island 1.1% 1.4% 1.5% Mid-Hudson 1.2% 1.0% 1.1% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 1.5% 0.7% New York City 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 1.2% 0.4% 0.2% Southern Tier 1.7% 0.8% 0.2% Western New York 1.8% 1.6% 1.2%

The Governor also confirmed 801 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 438,772 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 438,772 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,823 4 Allegany 92 2 Broome 1,350 8 Cattaraugus 227 4 Cayuga 182 1 Chautauqua 471 7 Chemung 206 0 Chenango 233 2 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 575 1 Cortland 102 0 Delaware 123 2 Dutchess 4,914 12 Erie 10,212 56 Essex 147 2 Franklin 59 0 Fulton 312 0 Genesee 300 0 Greene 313 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 306 0 Jefferson 154 0 Lewis 49 0 Livingston