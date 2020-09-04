By Cassandra Harris-Lockwood

Rev. Father Richard E. Dellos, died at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton NY Tuesday morning August 11, 2020, at the age of 77 of Covid-19. He was laid to rest Monday, August 17 at St. Joseph St. Patrick Church. Rev Father Richard Dellos was a pastor at St. Joseph St. Patrick’s church since 2002. He also served at Immaculate Conception in Fulton 1968-1969, St. Mary of the Assumption in Binghamton 1969-1975, Our Lady of Pompei in Syracuse 1975-1980, Newman Chaplain at CCBI Syracuse 1975-1980, Our Lady of Good Council 1980 – 1984, Blessed Sacrament in Utica 1984-1989, Immaculate Conception in Greene 1989-2001, St Joseph in Oxford 2000-2001, and St Joseph St Patrick 2002-2020. He also had the great joy of taking a Sabbatical in Rome Italy, in 2001-2002. His fellow priests, seen here, including the Bishop, celebrated his funeral Mass.