After two successful recruiting clinics over the past two weeks in Lake Placid, New York, the Luge Slider Search is coming to Utica on September 12th.

The event will take place on Cornelia Street. This year’s schedule, featuring sleds on wheels, has started later than usual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clinics will be held on September 12th from 9am to 11am, 12pm-2pm and 3pm-5pm. Four time Olympian and 2014 Bronze Medalist, Erin Hamlin will be on hand to help with sliding techniques.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, each session will be limited to 10 individuals to ensure proper social distancing.

The clinics, for boys and girls ages 9-13, are free of charge and each young athlete will be given a complimentary USA Luge Slider Search T-shirt and face mask. Pre-event registration is mandatory.

You can register via the following steps;

Go to the drop down menu and click on, “TryLuge”

Click “SliderSearch”

Registration for a desired time slot is on a first come, first serve basis. If your desired time slot is full, it will move you to check the next available time slot.

USA Luge decided to move forward with the recruiting tour because of people’s desire to participate in outdoor activities.

To promote the safety of all participants, the entire Slider Search season will occur within New York State boundaries, and the organization is following advanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols.

USA Luge’s five rings of safety in the session include;

A strict policy of social distancing (six feet at all times)

Wearing of face masks is mandatory

All sleds, helmets and registration items (pens, clip boards, tables, etc.) willbe disinfected after each use with OSHA recommended cleaning products

USA Luge will provide hand sanitizer for all participants

Attendees are restricted to two adults per youth and must stay out of the ‘field of play’ area

For additional information you can contact Paul Buckley at 315-792-0204 or pbuckley@cityofutica.com. You cannot register on site. All participants must preregister at: www.usaluge.org .