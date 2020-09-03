Eighteen years after she emerged like a goddess from the ocean in ‘Die Another Day’, Halle Berry slipped on another stunning orange bikini for a sexy beachside stroll.

It’s the return of Jinx Johnson! Nearly two decades after she starred as a secret agent alongside James Bond, Halle Berry slipped back into an orange bikini for another sultry trip to the beach. Halle, 53, provided the sunshine on a cloudy day as she strolled along the sand, covering up with a straw hat. She captioned her August 9 Instagram pic, “Never been a shady beach.”

View this post on Instagram Never been a shady beach. A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 9, 2020 at 3:07pm PDT

It’s been 18 years since Halle starred as a Bond Girl in Die Another Day and changed the game. Her role was truly iconic, as was the scene where she famously emerges from the surf in a bright orange Eres bikini as a very appreciative James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) watches. Her 2020 swimsuit doesn’t come with a white belt — or a knife — but it’s a gorgeous update. The strappy top and high-cut bottoms from boohoo perfectly show off her six-pack.

Halle Berry as Jinx Johnson in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day (Courtesy of 20th Century Fox)

While we’re on the subject of Halle Berry’s iconic bikini moments… the actress herself recently posted throwback photos from the premiere of X-Men in 2000, where she wore quite the interesting ensemble. Who knew that red carpet bikinis were a thing? In the photos, which she posted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the superhero flick, Halle is wearing a pair of low-rise (obviously) yellow patchwork pants and a matching bikini top. Because this was, after all, the year 2000, she also rocked a jeweled belly chain and tinted sunglasses.

Missing from Halle’s latest photo is her mystery man, whom she spent “Sunday Funday” with just a few weeks ago. Halle got fans freaking out when she posted a romantic pic to her Instagram account that showed her feet resting with an unidentified man’s, as they laid in her backyard.

