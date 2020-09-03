By Pete Bianco

Locally PCR testing will be on the rise due to colleges such as Munson Williams and Hamilton College requiring these tests to detect COVID-19 in the student population.

However, the inventor of the PCR test said his test was never meant to be a diagnostic tool. Even the makers of the test state it is for research use only, not for use in diagnostic procedures. PCR is not a test that isolates, identifies, or even detects any particular virus.

PCR amplifies a piece of nucleic acid in a process likened to a xerox machine. Every copy doubles the amount of genetic material and also doubles the imperfections. If you double 30 times you get approximately a billion times more material than you started with. Also of note it is not a yes or no test, it is subjective. If it is not amplified enough there are false negatives and if amplified too much everyone tests positive.

NPR ran a short piece about a scientist who used PCR for other purposes and discovered false positives. He said “I began wondering whether these asymptomatic carriers weren’t in large part or in whole part the human counterparts of those false-positive results.”

If you are interested in learning more about the short comings of these tests check out the following links.