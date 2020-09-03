1814: Andrew Jackson promises friendship to Choctaw, Cherokee

Choctaw and Cherokee Indians fight for General Andrew Jackson to defeat the Creek Indians in the Battle of Horseshoe Bend, Alabama. After the battle, Jackson tells the Cherokee chief Junaluska, “As long as the sun shines and the grass grows there shall be friendship between us, and the feet of the Cherokee shall be toward the East.” But soon Jackson will rise to national political leadership and reverse his policy, setting the stage for the forced removal of these tribes, and others, from their homelands.

Source: Native Voices

In Canada the Plains Cree also made use of the phrase in their pursuit of lands stolen by the Crown:

Treaties reflect First Nations’ relationship with the land which must be acknowledged and taught to all people if they are to fully comprehend the spirit and intent of treaty. They were not merely contracts with the Queen as they have been perceived to be. They were undertaken as sacred commitments of the highest form where Creator was considered the binding factor. The natural forces symbolized their expected continuity.

For example, the terms, “For as long as the sun shines, the grass grows and the rivers flow” are acceptable in English, but extend a more powerful connotation when expressed in the Cree language in ceremonial context. The phrase is given in Cree by the late elder Jim Kâ-Nîpitêhtêw in his oral history of Treaty Six:

iskoyikohk pîsim ka-pimohtêt, iskoyikohk sîpiy ka-pimiciwahk, iskoyikohk maskosiya kê-sâkikihki. (SRO)

Source: Creeliteracy.org

In Oklahoma it was also used just prior to World War I and the discovery of oil reserves on their territory:

Crazy Snake’s Plea

In 1906, Crazy Snake, leader of the Creek opposition to allotment, made this impassioned speech, explaining what the signing of the Treaty of 1861[1866] meant:

…[The white man said,] “There is a law … that is above every other law and that is away up yonder–high up–for,” said he, “if any other town or nation or any other tribe come against you I will see through that law that you are protected…. I will protect you in all things and take care of everything about your existence so you will live in this land that is yours and your fathers’ without fear.” that is what he said and we agreed upon those terms. He told me that as long as the sun shone and the sky is up yonder these agreements shall be kept. This was the first agreement that we had with the white man. He said as long as the sun rises it shall last; as long as the waters run it shall last; as long as the grass grows it shall last….That is what he said and we believed it. I think there is nothing that has been done by the people should abroagate them. We have kept every term of that agreement. The grass is growing, the waters run, the sun shines, the light is with us and the agreement is with us yet for the God that is above us all witnessed that agreement….

from A Short History of the Indians of the United States , pp. 166

I recalled that at the same time as the Little Big Man novel was published (in 1964 the singer Johnny Cash issued his first, and only, human rights-political recording called “Bitter Tears”. It was a summation of the racism, deception and genocide the American government used to destroy Native people. Most of the songs were composed by Peter Lafarge, a Narragansett folksinger who rivaled Bob Dylan in the power of his lyrics. One song in particular cited the “grass grows” phrase in its summation of the destruction of the Seneca Nation at Allegany by the construction of the Kinzua Dam in direct violation of treaty law. The lyrics are, in part, as follows:

As Long as the Grass Shall Grow

On the Seneca reservation there is much sadness now

Washington’s treaty has been broken and there is no hope, no how

Across the Allegheny River they’re throwing up a dam

It will flood the Indian country, a proud day for Uncle Sam

It has broke the ancient treaty with a politician’s grin

It will drown the Indian graveyards, Cornplanter can you swim

The earth is mother to the the Senecas, they’re trampling sacred ground

Change the mint green earth to black mud flats as honor hobbles down

As long as the moon shall rise

As long as the rivers flow

As long as the sun will shine

As long as the grass shall grow

Peter Lafarge “As Long as the Grass Shall Grow”

recorded by Johnny Cash for his Bitter Tears album (1964)

I thought and remembered that our own Rotinosionni (Haudenosaunee) ancestors had also used similar words in our agreements with the colonials. After further consideration I found that in the John Arthur Gibson telling of the founding of the Iroquois Confederacy the origins of the phrase is revealed. In Gibson’s “Concerning the League” text pages 476-477 I read this: