UPD

“We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world.”

While some celebrities are disappointingly silent as protests to demand justice for George Floyd erupt around the country, others have used their social media platforms and their wallets to show support for the movement. This weekend, some also joined the protesters on the street in their hometowns.

According to several other attendees, as well as social media posts of their own, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Ariana Grande, Tinashe, Halsey, Emily Ratajkowski, and Nick Cannon were all in attendance.

On Twitter, Tinashe posted two side-by-side photos with “Black Lives Matter” signs. She captioned the post, “show up.”

Halsey posted images of police at the protests with a caption that said that they “fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired.”

She also let her followers know she was OK, continuing, “WAS NOT ARRESTED. Im safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY DONATE TO BAIL ORGS!!! I AM CURRENTLY”

Emily Ratajkowski also posted from the protests. In one she holds a sign that reads “dismantle power structures of oppression.”

According to several attendees, Ariana Grande stood at the protests holding a sign that said “Black Lives Matter.”

Lauren Juaregi posted about the protests in Miami. “Finally home from the Miami protests in Bayside,” she said. “We were thousands strong and peaceful as fuck and then shit got rowdy a bit after I left and people are being tear gassed, rubber bullets are flying from snipers and police are in FULL gear. Shit is real. STAY SAFE AND PROTECT.”

Nick Cannon was on the front lines in Minneapolis, and posted a photo of himself wearing a shirt that reads “please, I can’t breathe.”

On Instagram, Alex Rodriguez posted images of him and girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez joining protests in Los Angeles. THe couple held signs that said “Let’s Get Loud for Black Lives Matter” and “#EnoughIsEnough.”

J.Lo also posted about the protests saying that their children made the signs. “Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: “you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.” I said, “funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?” And they did!!,” she said. “We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does.”

You can also donate to help bail out protestors who have been arrested via legal funds and organizations, including Black Visions Collective, The Bail Project, Brooklyn Bail Fund, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, or the ACLU.

Source