Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the 26th straight day that New York State’s COVID-19 infection rate has remained below 1 percent. Yesterday, 0.80 percent of tests reported to the state were positive. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Defeating COVID-19 requires a shared commitment among all New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands, and I thank them for listening to state guidance and taking social action to get us to this point today. 26 straight days with an infection rate below 1 percent is no mean feat,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, high case levels throughout the country are storm clouds on the horizon, and we have to stay vigilant in partnership with the enforcement of local governments. We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through it together—stay tough, New York.”

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,144 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 3 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Suffolk – 3

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 445 (+13)

Patients Newly Admitted – 84

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 117 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+7)

Total Discharges – 75,203 (+61)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 25,336

Of the 88,447 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 708, or 0.80 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.6% 1.3% 0.5% Central New York 1.3% 0.9% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.4% 0.2% Long Island 1.2% 1.0% 0.8% Mid-Hudson 1.3% 0.8% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 1.9% 0.9% New York City 0.9% 0.9% 0.7% North Country 0.2% 0.3% 0.6% Southern Tier 0.7% 0.7% 0.6% Western New York 2.0% 1.6% 1.7%

The Governor also confirmed 708 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 436,218 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 436,218 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,791 5 Allegany 89 0 Broome 1,315 4 Cattaraugus 216 10 Cayuga 180 0 Chautauqua 428 23 Chemung 205 0 Chenango 229 0 Clinton 151 0 Columbia 570 1 Cortland 102 1 Delaware 120 5 Dutchess 4,878 10 Erie 10,017 70 Essex 135 4 Franklin 58 0 Fulton 311 0 Genesee 297 0 Greene 310 1 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 303 5 Jefferson 150 0 Lewis 49 0 Livingston 184 1 Madison 461 0 Monroe 5,468 6 Montgomery 208 1 Nassau 44,845 84 Niagara 1,632