UTICA, New York – Today, the United States Chamber of Commerce, the country’s largest business organization, endorsed Anthony Brindisi in his bid for re-election. Brindisi, a known problem solver and champion of small businesses and workers alike, received the coveted US Chamber endorsement after working with Democrats and Republicans to secure big wins for small businesses.

“The US Chamber is a friend to main street businesses across our region and I am honored to have their endorsement,” Brindisi said. “Upstate small business owners have an incredible work ethic and have shown resilience during this pandemic. Each day, I try and bring that with me to Congress. Whether it is cutting through bureaucratic red tape, fighting back against over-regulation, or just working together to get things done, I will stand up to anyone on behalf of our small businesses and the Chamber knows that.”

Brindisi played a key role in passing the historic United States-Mexico-Canada agreement through the House. Brindisi led bipartisan legislation to reduce taxes and cut through bureaucratic red tape for small businesses. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brindisi pushed Washington to put politics aside and pass crucial aid for small businesses and workers. As Upstate’s economy ground to a halt because of the coronavirus, Brindisi helped ensure a critical extension of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Earlier this year, Brindisi received three awards from the US Chamber for his leadership and record of bipartisanship. He was one of only five members of Congress to receive all three awards.

“In challenging times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders who understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation,” said US Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas J. Donohue. “Anthony Brindisi’s continued leadership in Congress will benefit the nation as we combat the coronavirus, work to restore economic growth, and expand opportunities for all Americans.”

Yesterday, Brindisi was endorsed by leading labor unions in New York.