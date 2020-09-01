UPD

My summer countdown usually starts on the first day of fall. However, with social distancing still in place and travel completely off the cards for the foreseeable future, it’s tough to get excited about what’s arguably the best time of year.

Throughout quarantine, beauty products have given me a little bit of comfort and made the stress and challenges of our current reality seem more manageable.

But even though everyone’s daily routines have changed and the beauty industry has been greatly impacted by COVID-19, brands haven’t stopped launching new products.

This month’s just-launched and soon-to-launch makeup, skincare, and haircare products include a number of treatments that are perfect for taking a time out and indulging in a little TLC in isolation. Briogeo’s repairing hair mask, HoliFrog’s glow-boosting cleanser, and Gucci Westman’s velvety eyeshadows are just a few examples.

Ahead, 15 new beauty products to give yourself some extra self-care while stuck at home.

