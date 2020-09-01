UPD

Three Large & Longstanding Unions Proudly Endorse Anthony Brindisi For Re-Election

UTICA, New York – Today, three of New York’s most storied Labor unions announced their endorsement of Anthony Brindisi for Congress. The unions, New York State AFL-CIO, CNY Labor Council, and SEIU 1199, endorsed Brindisi for his long record of standing with labor and working families. New York State is home to more than 1 million union workers. In Herkimer and Oneida County alone, CNY Labor Council has 30,000 members.

“Our communities were built by labor and the spirit of hardworking unions run through this district,” said Brindisi. “I am honored to have labor’s endorsement and will continue to fight for workers’ rights, good wages, and to strengthen American manufacturing in our region. In Congress, I’ve fought each and every day to bring good-paying jobs back from overseas.”

Brindisi has a strong history of fighting to secure good wages, safe workplaces, and bring back manufacturing jobs from places like China. In Congress, Brindisi delivered the SPOONSS Act, legislation requiring the Department of Defense to buy American for their flatware needs, to President Trump’s desk after failed attempts by previous representatives. Additionally, Brindisi worked with labor unions and members of both parties to secure key victories for workers in the historic United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

During COVID-19, Brindisi has worked to pass bipartisan legislation delivering crucial resources to workers across the country. Brindisi supported legislation creating hazard pay for essential workers during the pandemic.

“Anthony Brindisi has always been a friend to labor,” said Samantha DeRiso, CNY Labor Council President. “When push comes to shove, Anthony Brindisi stood for workers across Upstate New York and especially in the Mohawk Valley. He supports labor’s priorities: good union jobs here in America in all trades and industries. He will continue to support legislation to ensure safe staffing ratios in our hospitals and nursing homes. He supports the ProAct legislation which will give workers’ the right to organize. Labor stands with Anthony Brindisi because he stands with us. We will do everything we can to help send him back to Congress this November.”

In addition to Brindisi’s efforts to strengthen American manufacturing, he’s been a longtime fighter against workplace discrimination.