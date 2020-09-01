Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced two additional states—Alaska and Montana—meet the metrics to qualify for New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

New York State’s infection rate has been below 1 percent for 25 straight days. The number of patients in ICUs remained at 109, the lowest number since March 15. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“As we continue to pursue a phased, data driven reopening, the number of areas that remain on New York’s travel advisory is a stark reminder of the continued extent of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the nation,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our ability to protect our state and fight the virus begins with what we do here at home, and that’s why it’s so important that New Yorkers wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and why local governments need to enforce state guidance. Everyone stay safe and be New York Tough, and we will get through this together.”

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,073 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 3 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Manhattan – 2

Nassau – 1

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 432 (+14)

Patients Newly Admitted – 64

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 109 (+0)

Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (+3)

Total Discharges – 75,142 (+42)

Deaths – 3

Total Deaths – 25,331

Of the 76,997 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 754, or 0.98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.6% 0.6% 1.3% Central New York 0.8% 1.3% 0.9% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.4% 0.4% Long Island 0.8% 1.2% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 1.3% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.3% 1.9% New York City 0.7% 0.9% 0.9% North Country 0.4% 0.2% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.3% 0.7% 0.7% Western New York 1.6% 2.0% 1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 754 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 435,510 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 435,510 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: