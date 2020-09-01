UPD

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how play the guitar, now’s your chance. No guitar? No problem! We can lend you one!

Join local legend Ed Vollmer for five video mini-lessons for beginners, created for Arts at the Palace to enjoy free online this fall. Videos will be linked here and from Ed’s YouTube channel.

Feel free to reach out to Ed on YouTube if you have any questions for him.

Ed will cover tuning the guitar, some simple chords and melodies, how to read guitar music, how to switch chords, how to practice, and most of all, having fun!

Ed Vollmer is a professional musician and educator with decades of experience performing in the U.S., Mexico, Virgin Islands, and Europe. Ed teaches guitar and other instruments in Hamilton, where he also runs his own audio-visual production studio.

To help Arts at the Palace continue to cultivate the arts, culture, and community, please consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

This program is made possible by a grant from the Central New York Community Foundation.