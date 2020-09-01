UPD

UTICA, NY — Upstate Cerebral Palsy’s Pieces of HeART program has partnered with local businesses along Genesee Street in downtown Utica to showcase works created by local artists as part of the CNY Arts Grant awarded in 2020. Pieces of HeART is one of the area’s only adaptive art programs for people with limited mobility and developmental disabilities. Multitalented adult artists, ranging in age and ability, create art with a common goal of self-expression. This provides artists an outlet to present their thoughts and feelings as well as improving their overall well-being.

There are currently seven occupied storefronts and multiple vacant storefronts exhibiting this special collection of work that will guide people through each installation tying in local history and businesses in an effort to engage the community and be an active part of the revitalization happening in the downtown area.

“The Art Walk not only adds color and life to Genesee Street, but it is also in line with the Downtown Revitalization Plan’s goals to redesign the physical environment of the city through creative placemaking and artscaping,” explained Executive Director of Upstate Cerebral Palsy, Geno DeCondo.

Artwork will be on display from now until October 30, 2020. Local businesses interested in having their location as part of the Art Walk projects can contact Susan Macrina at Susan.Macrina@upstatecp.org

For more information on the Art Walk and Pieces of HeART please visit www.piecesofhe.art

Upstate Cerebral Palsy is a multi-faceted health and human services organization that provides innovative programs and services that support people with differing abilities and their families that create opportunities to fulfill life choices one person at a time through everyday miracles. Upstate Cerebral Palsy is an affiliate of Upstate Caring Partners, Inc.