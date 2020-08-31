September 6, 2020
“Sowing Seeds of Belonging and Freedom” – Erin Corrigan
Reflections on why reconnection to the earth is essential to building a more harmonious existence for all.
Erin Corrigan grew up in Remsen, NY and graduated from Clarkson University in 2014 with a degree in Environmental Science. She spent the past several years traveling the world, learning and working on finding a deeper connection with nature and humanity, seeking a path to heal the relationship between these two. Her journey has brought her full circle back to Utica and Remsen where she is now working on multiple community initiatives such as the Utica and Remsen Community Gardens, the Remsen Farmers Market, her own market vegetable and medicinal herb garden, and the Remsen Diversity Initiative.
—