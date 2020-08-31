UPD

In accordance with an Executive Order issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri today announced his appointments to the City of Utica’s Police Reform Advisory Committee.

The 18-member Committee is comprised of the following public officials, community

leaders and stakeholders:

 Mayor Robert M. Palmieri

 Councilman Delvin Moody

 Oneida County Legislator Evon Ervin

 Oneida County District Attorney’s Office Representative Patrick Johnson

 Utica Police Chief Mark Williams

 Utica Deputy Police Chief Ed Noonan

 Utica Police Sergeant Michael Curley

 City of Utica Director of City Initiatives Marques Phillips (Co-Chair)

 City of Utica Budget Director Heather Mowat

 Tony Colon, founder of the Mohawk Valley Latino Association

 The Honorable Jawaad Rasheed

 Dr. Mark Montgomery

 Stephanie Heiland

 Walter Savage

 Gary Harvey

 Margaret Gallaway

 Rev. Mary Webster (Co-Chair)

 Oneka Roach-Campbell, Esq

The Committee has met three times and, per the Executive Order, is tasked with outlining

a reform plan by April 1st, 2021.

Public input and engagement will be a critical part in crafting the reform plan. Residents

will have the opportunity to participate in public meetings and are also encouraged to

reach out to Committee members to share their ideas.