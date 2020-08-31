In accordance with an Executive Order issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri today announced his appointments to the City of Utica’s Police Reform Advisory Committee.
The 18-member Committee is comprised of the following public officials, community
leaders and stakeholders:
Mayor Robert M. Palmieri
Councilman Delvin Moody
Oneida County Legislator Evon Ervin
Oneida County District Attorney’s Office Representative Patrick Johnson
Utica Police Chief Mark Williams
Utica Deputy Police Chief Ed Noonan
Utica Police Sergeant Michael Curley
City of Utica Director of City Initiatives Marques Phillips (Co-Chair)
City of Utica Budget Director Heather Mowat
Tony Colon, founder of the Mohawk Valley Latino Association
The Honorable Jawaad Rasheed
Dr. Mark Montgomery
Stephanie Heiland
Walter Savage
Gary Harvey
Margaret Gallaway
Rev. Mary Webster (Co-Chair)
Oneka Roach-Campbell, Esq
The Committee has met three times and, per the Executive Order, is tasked with outlining
a reform plan by April 1st, 2021.
Public input and engagement will be a critical part in crafting the reform plan. Residents
will have the opportunity to participate in public meetings and are also encouraged to
reach out to Committee members to share their ideas.