UPD



E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Jewelry, handbags and other accessories can run pricey, but not at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. They have some amazing deals this year that you can check out below, as the sale is now open to the general public.

So shop Kendra Scott, Tory Burch and more accessories ahead at an amazing discount!

read

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Score Deals on Fall Trends Now

Quay Australia Jezabell Glitter Aviator Blue Light Blocking Glasses

If you’ve been wanting to try out blue light-blocking glasses, pick up this stylish pair. The have 100% UV protection.

$65

$43

Nordstrom

Madewell Resin Link Hoop Earrings

How special are these statement earrings? They come in three different colors.

$34

$20

Nordstrom

Burberry Check Temple Pilot Aviator Sunglasses

These aviators have chic check-engraved temples and gradient lenses. They’re a classic style you’ll wear over and over.

$254

$170

Nordstrom

Kendra Scott Lola Mini Frontal Hoop Earrings

How fab are these 14 karat gold-plated hoop earrings? They also come in silver.

$48

$29

Nordstrom

Tory Burch Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag

We love the gold chain on this grainy-leather crossbody bag. It has a magnetic flap closure and an interior divider.

$498

$300

Nordstrom

Kate Spade Large Florence Leather Tote

Enter: the perfect work bag. We love this one’s feminine pink hue, but you can also buy it in black.

$298

$180

Nordstrom

Tory Burch Carson Stripe Zip Continental Wallet

Check out the sporty stripes on this chic wallet. It’s large enough to hold all of your cash and cards.

$248

$150

Nordstrom

Madewell Maui Stripe Silk Noil Cape Scarf

Wear this cozy scarf as either a cape or simply around your neck. It’s made of a silk-blend noil.

$65

$43

Nordstrom

ALLSAINTS Fetch Snake Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag

Rock this calfskin leather crossbody bag in an on-trend snakeskin print. Its chain strap is removable, so you can also wear it as a clutch.

$178

$100

Nordstrom

Up next, shop the jaw-dropping deals at Vince Camuto’s flash sale. And if you’re not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Source