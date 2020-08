UPD

The Muslim Community Association of the Mohawk Valley (MCAMV) will be hosting a free book bag giveaway for local students. In addition to book bags, MCAMV will also be providing free school supplies. The details of the event are below. Please help spread the word.

Tuesday September 1st

4:00pm

Hanna Park (Outside Utica City Hall)

* All CDC guidelines, including social distancing will be followed