UPD

UTICA, NY – The 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance was enacted into Federal Law in 2009. This is not only a day of remembrance, but it is also a day of service. While the Parkway Center is unable to hold the same type of event as in the past, we are still committed to holding a service project on this day.

We have once again partnered with the Central New York Veteran’s Outreach Center, but this year we will be holding a contactless donation drop off. Members of the community are encouraged to bring donations in their vehicles to the front of the Veteran’s Outreach Center building at 726 Washington St. where we will be holding a drive-up drop-off event. This will take place on Friday, September 11th from 10am – 1pm. We are looking for donations of nonperishable food items, personal care items, and cleaning supplies.

For over 60 years, the Parkway Center has been committed to providing programs and services to individuals 50+, empowering them to live healthy vibrant lives. For more information on the Parkway Center, please visit www.theparkwaycenter.org or call 315-223-3973.