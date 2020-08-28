UPD

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, paid internships are being offered to area college students by the Rotary Club of Utica. Applications are being accepted now for the spring and fall academic semesters of 2021.

Full-time college students vying for Rotaract Internships should be adaptable to working in a virtual or hybrid environment, as required by the current business climate. Through paid internships with local businesses, students will be able to apply their academic knowledge in a professional setting and gain skills that will be invaluable to their future careers. This prestigious scholarship will be a life-altering experience for qualified students committed to academic excellence and service.

In addition, area businesses will be able to evaluate students for possible future employment, thereby creating the opportunity to keep some of our best and brightest minds in the Mohawk Valley.

Applications must be submitted electronically, and are available by visiting the Rotary Club of Utica website at uticarotary.org and clicking on the button for Rotaract . For more information, email internship@uticarotary.org .

The deadline for applying for 2021 spring and fall term internships is October 1, 2020.

