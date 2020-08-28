UPD

Three-Day Event Hosted by Innovare Advancement Center to Feature Keynote by Astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson &

U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Acquisition Executive Dr. Will Roper

WHAT: Million Dollar International Quantum U Tech Accelerator

WHERE: Virtual event hosted at Innovare Advancement Center

592 Hangar Road

Rome, New York

Virtual Event Link: https://milliondollarquantumutech.eventcreate.com/

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 1 through Thursday, Sept 3, 2020 (see times below)

In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Innovare Advancement Center, a new, open innovation campus which is a partnership between the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate (AFRL/RI), New York State, Oneida County (OC), New York, the City of Rome, the Griffiss Institute, NYSTEC, and the State University of New York (SUNY), is encouraging members of the media and the public to attend the virtual “Million Dollar International Quantum U Tech Accelerator.” The event will provide a shining example of how globally connected organizations and high-tech leaders from around the world can still connect to advance quantum areas that are critical for global security and economic competitiveness.

The Million Dollar International Quantum U Tech Accelerator, supported by AFRL/RI, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR) and the Office of Naval Research (ONR) will include a quantum-focused pitch competition for university researchers with more than $1M in basic research awards; fast-pitch sessions for members of industry, government, and academia; messages from quantum thought leaders and visionaries, including a keynote on “Quantum Fundamentals for Everyone” from American astrophysicist, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson and U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Acquisition Executive, Dr. Will Roper; interactive and virtual networking opportunities; and the chance to learn more about Innovare Advancement Center.

Nearly 250 teams from 22 countries have submitted proposals to take part in the pitch competition. Of those, 36 teams have been invited to pitch their potentially game-changing concepts related to quantum timing, sensing, information processing/computing, and communications/networking at the event when an elite panel of judges will—in real-time—select 18 teams to win a portion of the more than $1M in basic research funding.

In addition, fast pitch “Coffee and Concepts” sessions will include the sharing of new ideas from academia, industry, and government researchers, connecting potential partners to build a global quantum community. The Accelerator event will host attendees and principal investigators representing 29 countries world-wide.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Members of media—as well as the public—are encouraged to attend the virtual sessions listed below (all times Eastern Daylight Time), providing exciting opportunities to learn about leading-edge quantum research:

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Pitch competition (10 minute pitches/5 minute live judges Q&A)—7:35 to 10:20 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Pitch competition (10 minute pitches/5 minute live judges Q&A)—7:10 to 10:00 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. to 1:25 p.m.

Thursday, September 3, 2020

Virtual tour of Innovare Advancement Center—9:30 to 10:00 a.m.

Keynote by Drs. Neil deGrasse Tyson and Will Roper —10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

—10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Announcement of More than $1M in Awards—11:00 to 11:15 a.m.

The event marks the kickoff of Innovare Advancement Center (pronounced “Inn-oh-VAR-ay”), representing a significant step forward in implementing the National Quantum Initiative Act, which aims to foster the development of a quantum technology ecosystem among government, industry, and academia. While this event focuses on quantum innovations, Innovare Advancement Center also aims to converge diverse capabilities in the strategic priority areas of AI/ML, neuromorphic computing, nanoelectronics, and unmanned aerial systems.

Read the full Innovare Advancement Center event press release here

About Innovare Advancement Center

Innovare Advancement Center aims to be a global catalyst to converge world-class talent with cutting-edge facilities and focused technology challenges to accelerate the development of game-changing capabilities that protect and empower our country. An open innovation environment immediately adjacent to Air Force Research Laboratory’s Information Directorate in Rome, NY, Innovare Advancement Center offers a globally connected innovation ecosystem in which world-class scientific, engineering, and entrepreneurial talent from universities, government, and industry can leverage highly specialized resources in critical research areas, including artificial intelligence/machine learning, cybersecurity, quantum, and unmanned aerial systems to tackle the country’s greatest challenges to national security and economic competitiveness. To learn more, visit innovare.org.