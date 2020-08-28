UPD

Due to the cooperation and collaboration between the Utica and Frankfort Center

Fire Departments, as well as other Fire Departments throughout the region, the fire

at the former Charlestown Mall has been contained to the complex.

There are no injuries to residents or Fire personnel at this time.

While the fire has been contained within the complex, the City of Utica is

declaring a State of Emergency as the structure of the building is compromised and

poses a threat to public safety.

Several road closures in the immediate area of the Charlestown Mall are in effect

and the public should avoid traveling in this area. All Utica residents are still

advised to keep their windows and doors closed until further notice.