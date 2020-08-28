UPD

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in New York State—0.65 percent—since the pandemic began. New York State’s infection rate has been less than 1 percent every day for three weeks. The governor also announced that 8 million tests have now been conducted in the state. Governor Cuomo also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Fighting COVID-19 requires enormous bravery and discipline from New Yorkers and I thank them for today’s new record-low infection rate. This is evidence that what each of us does to slow the spread—wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands—makes a real difference,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re continuing to expand our ability to test and contact trace as we pursue a phased, data-driven reopening, and that’s why we’ve reached 8 million tests conducted in the state. Yesterday’s data also shows that we aren’t necessarily finding more positives with more testing, which is a good new development. We aren’t out of the woods yet, so keep it up, be safe and stay New York Tough.”

Governor Cuomo also reminded residents of Western New York that rapid testing begins at eight sites there tomorrow. Residents can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment. Yesterday, the governor deployed a testing SWAT team to Western New York to address the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region. He also announced the eight sites, which can be found here:

Deleavan-Grider Community Center

877 E. Delavan Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14215

True Bethel Baptist Church

907 E. Ferry St.

Buffalo, NY 14211

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14207

Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY 14048

SUNY ECC North

6205 Main St.

Williamsville, NY 14221

Union Fire Company

1845 Union Road

West Seneca, NY 14224

John A. Duke Senior Center

1201 Hyde Park Blvd.

Niagara Falls, NY 14301

YWCA of the Niagara Frontier

32 Cottage St.

Lockport, NY 14094

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,322 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 9 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Bronx – 3

Brooklyn – 1

Manhattan – 1

Staten Island – 4

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 478 (-12)

Patients Newly Admitted – 72

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 122 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 51 (-1)

Total Discharges – 74,923 (+73)

Deaths – 3

Total Deaths – 25,312

Of the 97,826 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 636, or 0.65 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 0.5% 1.1% 0.5% Central New York 0.6% 1.4% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.5% 0.6% 0.3% Long Island 0.9% 0.6% 0.5% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 1.2% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 0.2% 0.4% 0.1% New York City 0.9% 0.9% 0.6% North Country 0.6% 1.2% 0.8% Southern Tier 0.3% 0.3% 0.5% Western New York 1.4% 2.0% 1.2%

The Governor also confirmed 636 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 432,767 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 432,767 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,746 10 Allegany 87 0 Broome 1,283 9 Cattaraugus 197 9 Cayuga 177 1 Chautauqua 355 15 Chemung 196 2 Chenango 224 0 Clinton 149 1 Columbia 568 0 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 112 2 Dutchess 4,827 12 Erie 9,713 45 Essex 126 7 Franklin 58 0 Fulton 310 0 Genesee 293 1 Greene 306 0 Hamilton 14