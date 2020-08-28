Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in New York State—0.65 percent—since the pandemic began. New York State’s infection rate has been less than 1 percent every day for three weeks. The governor also announced that 8 million tests have now been conducted in the state. Governor Cuomo also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.
“Fighting COVID-19 requires enormous bravery and discipline from New Yorkers and I thank them for today’s new record-low infection rate. This is evidence that what each of us does to slow the spread—wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands—makes a real difference,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re continuing to expand our ability to test and contact trace as we pursue a phased, data-driven reopening, and that’s why we’ve reached 8 million tests conducted in the state. Yesterday’s data also shows that we aren’t necessarily finding more positives with more testing, which is a good new development. We aren’t out of the woods yet, so keep it up, be safe and stay New York Tough.”
Governor Cuomo also reminded residents of Western New York that rapid testing begins at eight sites there tomorrow. Residents can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment. Yesterday, the governor deployed a testing SWAT team to Western New York to address the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region. He also announced the eight sites, which can be found here:
Deleavan-Grider Community Center
877 E. Delavan Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14215
True Bethel Baptist Church
907 E. Ferry St.
Buffalo, NY 14211
Northwest Buffalo Community Center
155 Lawn Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14207
Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds
665 Brigham Road
Dunkirk, NY 14048
SUNY ECC North
6205 Main St.
Williamsville, NY 14221
Union Fire Company
1845 Union Road
West Seneca, NY 14224
John A. Duke Senior Center
1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
Niagara Falls, NY 14301
YWCA of the Niagara Frontier
32 Cottage St.
Lockport, NY 14094
Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,322 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 9 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:
- Bronx – 3
- Brooklyn – 1
- Manhattan – 1
- Staten Island – 4
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 478 (-12)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 72
- Hospital Counties – 31
- Number ICU – 122 (-4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 51 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 74,923 (+73)
- Deaths – 3
- Total Deaths – 25,312
Of the 97,826 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 636, or 0.65 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
Capital Region
|
0.5%
|
1.1%
|
0.5%
|
Central New York
|
0.6%
|
1.4%
|
0.8%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|
0.3%
|
Long Island
|
0.9%
|
0.6%
|
0.5%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
0.9%
|
1.2%
|
0.9%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.2%
|
0.4%
|
0.1%
|
New York City
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
0.6%
|
North Country
|
0.6%
|
1.2%
|
0.8%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
0.5%
|
Western New York
|
1.4%
|
2.0%
|
1.2%
The Governor also confirmed 636 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 432,767 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 432,767 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
2,746
|
10
|
Allegany
|
87
|
0
|
Broome
|
1,283
|
9
|
Cattaraugus
|
197
|
9
|
Cayuga
|
177
|
1
|
Chautauqua
|
355
|
15
|
Chemung
|
196
|
2
|
Chenango
|
224
|
0
|
Clinton
|
149
|
1
|
Columbia
|
568
|
0
|
Cortland
|
98
|
0
|
Delaware
|
112
|
2
|
Dutchess
|
4,827
|
12
|
Erie
|
9,713
|
45
|
Essex
|
126
|
7
|
Franklin
|
58
|
0
|
Fulton
|
310
|
0
|
Genesee
|
293
|
1
|
Greene
|
306
|
0
|
Hamilton
|
14