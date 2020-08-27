UPD

Franchise Spotlight: Employee to Entrepreneur

Sep 16; 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Registration: http://bit.ly/FranchiseSpotlight

Erika Davis, Franchise Consultant with FranNet, invites you to the Employee to Entrepreneur webinar.

When looking to jump into business ownership, it doesn’t have to be a leap of faith. If you’re an experienced business professional who’s tired of the corporate world, this event is your first step to becoming your own boss. You’ll learn how to leverage your expertise and leadership skills to launch your own profitable business.

Webinar – Advanced Facebook and Instagram Marketing Techniques

Sep 22; 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Registration: http://bit.ly/FacebookInstagramSBDC

Tired of traditional marketing methods with big budgets and difficult to measure results? You may be using Facebook and Instagram for your marketing, but are you getting the most out of them? This hands-on workshop features interactive examples to demonstrate why Facebook and Instagram are two of the best marketing tools available to your business.

Small Business Startup Class – Zoom

Sep 29 & 30; 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Registration: http://bit.ly/Sept2020SBS

If you’re thinking about the possibility of owning your own business or have recently opened a new business, this workshop is for you! Taught by SBDC business advisors, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of business startup information. Topics include basic startup information, business plan preparation, marketing, funding, and recordkeeping. Includes opportunity for Q&A.