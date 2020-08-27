UPD

New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, announced that Phyllis Ellis has been honored as a 2020 New York State Woman of Distinction. The award recognizes the outstanding work of extraordinary women throughout the state, with one honoree selected from each Senate District.

Sen. Griffo recognized Ellis at a socially distant ceremony today and presented her with a commemorative plaque, book and poster. They were joined by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr.

“It is with great pleasure that I recognize Phyllis as a New York State Woman of Distinction,” Sen. Griffo said. “Phyllis is the director of the Oneida County Health Department and has had a direct and positive impact on her community, especially during the current coronavirus pandemic. She has demonstrated remarkable leadership, knowledge and ability in her current and past roles and has shown a tremendous dedication and commitment to protecting the health of residents and families in the region.”

“There is no one more deserving of this honor than Oneida County Director of Health Phyllis Ellis,” County Executive Picente said. “She is the very definition of an extraordinary leader, and her outstanding contributions to county government and its people during this pandemic have been crucial to the success we have had navigating a path forward. I congratulate her on this great distinction and I thank Sen. Griffo for recognizing her tremendous efforts.”

A brief bio of Ellis is below:

A graduate of St. Francis De Sales High School in Utica, Phyllis attended Albany Medical Center Hospital School of Nursing, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the State University of New York Institute of Technology and a Masters Degree in Management and Urban Policy from the New School for Social Research.

Phyllis has worked in the medical field throughout her career, which has allowed her to have a direct and positive impact on her community. For the last seven years, she has been the director of the Oneida County Health Department. Prior to that, she served as vice president and trauma coordinator of St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica. She started her career in a variety of nursing positions.

Phyllis has received numerous awards for her contributions to her field and community. She currently serves on a variety of statewide associations, including the New York State Association of County Health Officials, New York State Association of Counties Public and Mental Health Committee, the Oneida County Opiate Task Force, Oneida County Overdose Response Team, Regional Trauma Oversight Committee, Regional Emergency Medical Services Council and the Oneida Herkimer Community Foundation Lead Task Force Advisory Council.

She is a member of the Parkway Center board of directors as well as the local chapter of the American Heart Association.

Phyllis lives in New Hartford with her husband, Arthur. They have a daughter, Maria, a son, Anthony, and two cherished grandchildren.

Photo caption: New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, left, recognized Oneida County Health Department Director Phyllis Ellis, center, as a 2020 New York State Woman of Distinction at a socially distant ceremony today. The two were joined by Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. .