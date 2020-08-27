UPD

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced landmarks across the state will be lit in honor of Women’s Equality Day, including the spire of One World Trade Center, Pershing Square Viaduct, Kosciuszko Bridge, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Mid-Hudson Bridge, SUNY Central Administration Building, State Education Building, Alfred E. Smith Building, Niagara Falls and LED boards featured at the State Fair Main Gate. Women’s Equality Day celebrates the day the 19th Amendment was certified to the Constitution. This year commemorates the 100th anniversary of women securing the right to vote.

“New York is the birthplace of the progressive movement, including the fight for women’s voting rights which started in Seneca Falls in 1848,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York has continued that legacy by leading the way forward – including establishing broader protections for pay equity, eliminating the pink tax and removing guns from domestic abusers. This anniversary is a celebration of how far we have come since women secured the right to vote, but it also provides a chance for us to reflect on how much further we must go to truly achieve gender equity.”

“We celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote by lighting our state landmarks the colors of suffrage on Women’s Equality Day,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Chair of the NYS Women’s Suffrage Commission. “It took decades of immense sacrifice and hard work by countless suffragists to get to where we are today. And while white women secured the right to vote, Black women, people of color and indigenous populations did not experience the same privilege until decades later. That injustice reflects the issues we still face in our society. On Women’s Equality Day and every day, we encourage New Yorkers to continue the fight for women and all individuals to have equal rights and protections. Our time is now.”

“On the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, we are witnessing how COVID-19 has exacerbated the tremendous hardships of so many women, particularly women of color, who may already shoulder an outsized responsibility in childcare, deal with discrimination in the workplace, suffer at the hands of domestic abusers or face uncertain health outcomes as expecting and new mothers,” Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor and Chair of the New York State Council on Women and Girls, said. “Women represent the majority of essential workers, first-responders, caregivers and teachers who heroically stepped up in the face of this crisis. New York has led the way on gender equity, and we remain committed to ensuring women don’t get left behind as we define our path forward.”

Proposed by the late New York U.S. Representative Bella Abzug, Women’s Equality Day commemorates the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, enfranchising women. The formal beginnings of the movement for women’s suffrage began at the women’s rights convention in 1848 in Seneca Falls, New York.

Throughout his time in office, Governor Cuomo has been a national leader in championing women’s rights. Last year, Governor Cuomo signed pay equity legislation expanding gender-based wage protections, and in 2016, the Governor signed into law the nation’s strongest and most comprehensive Paid Family Leave policy. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New York State, Governor Cuomo established the New York State Council on Women and Girls in 2017 to recognize and advance women’s rights within our State. Among the 2020 accomplishments for women and girls in New York State include: Sick leave for working New Yorkers; elimination of gender-based pricing discrimination; legalization of gestational surrogacy; protection of family planning and reproductive health services; pay equity at state and local authorities; creation of an innovative survivor-centered model for domestic violence service provision; establishment of equitable distribution of assets in divorce proceedings; and creation of the Women’s Corporate Leadership Academy.