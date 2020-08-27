UPD

(Kingston, NY) – Assemblymember Kevin A. Cahill (D-Ulster, Dutchess) attended a rally in support of the United States Postal Service at the Cornell Street branch in Kingston on Tuesday. The event, organized by the Hudson Valley Area Labor Federation, was attended by concerned local residents, union activists, seniors, Cahill and candidate for the New York State Senate, Michelle Hinchey. The assembled group extolled the necessity of the post office in everyday life and, in particular during this pandemic, to enable all citizens to participate in the upcoming election.

“The postal system, a part of our lives longer than that of the United States of America even existed, was founded by Benjamin Franklin and considered a driving force in the American Revolution. It has been an important part of our democracy and our history for over 250 years. When travel to the area was too dangerous, the US Mail allowed abolitionists to get their message into the Deep South, helping to bring about the end of slavery,” Assemblymember Cahill said, “Our soldiers fighting on foreign soil rely upon letters, cards and packages from their families as a lifeline home. And we are reminded again today how essential it is to our democracy, as millions of Americans are choosing to exercise their right to vote safely using the U.S. Mail, instead of possibly risking our health, their health and that of their loved ones by congregating in polling places,” He added.

At a time when the primacy of the postal system has again been demonstrated, the Trump Administration has acknowledged their intention to compromise the postal system by stripping away essential automation, slashing budgets and reducing services. “Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who didn’t even know the price of a postcard, was seeking to preside over the dismantling of this common thread of democracy at exactly the time it was proving itself to again be essential.” Cahill told members of the gathering. “As a citizen and candidate for public office, I am grateful to these patriotic individuals who took time out of their busy schedules to safely demonstrate and show support for this constitutionally authorized part of our great democracy.” Though the post office supporters occasionally endured hostile catcalls from cowardly drive by counter protesters, most passing motorists and postal customers indicated their strong agreement. “Through their eyes, we could see the smiles of support behind the protective masks of post office patrons. The enthusiastic honking and thumbs up from many passing motorists clearly demonstrated that saving our post offices is important to most Americans.” Mr. Cahill added.

Recent cuts to the postal service budget, restrictions placed on employee overtime and dismantling of valuable mail sorting equipment have been documented to have created extensive delays in the postal system. This is a hardship for many, particularly the elderly and others who are homebound and rely on the mail as a primary means of communication with the outside world. The Postmaster General was grilled by Congress earlier this week and several state Attorneys General have announced investigations into whether the Trump Administration and others are engaging in illegal voter suppression through their declarations and actions with regard to the postal service.

Demonstrations emerged across the Hudson Valley and the entire nation over the last several weeks as communities gear up to meet the unprecedented demand for absentee ballots which will rely on the post office for timely delivery. “Voting absentee is a tradition as old as this nation. It is the preferred method of voting for President Trump and his family. In spite of his inexplicable disdain for sharing the privilege with the general public, voting by mail is a secure and reliable method of carrying out our elections. It has long been the norm in several states, for those in the armed forces stationed outside the Country, as well as for those who are medically or physically unable to make it to the polls. It is absolutely necessary to ensure full participation in our democratic process this November, and the United States Postal Service needs every available resource to make that happen,” Assemblymember Cahill concluded.