Sylvan Beach, NY… The 3rd Annual Sylvan Verona Beach Resort Association Boat Show & Sale is being held on the Village Green, Saturday, September 12th, 10 AM – 8 PM and Sunday, September 13th, 10 AM – 4 PM

The Sylvan Beach Boat Show will showcase many new models of pontoon, power and sport boats, including cruisers, personal watercraft, and watercraft accessories. The show will feature the largest regional selection of watercraft on display. There will also be a variety of vendors with items for sale and on display, NYS Boating Information Center, NYS Canal Corporation, and much more!

Plenty of outdoor, socially distant exhibit space

Please wear a mask if not 6-feet from others, not in your group

An approved COVID Boat Show Safety Plan will be used for your safety

Thank you to our sponsors:

Oneida Indian Nation

Adirondack Bank

A.J.B Property Maintenance, LLC

Pancake House

Sylvan-Verona Beach Resort Association/ Sylvan Beach Tourism

Willie’s Chop Shop

What’s the Scoop

Harpoon Eddie’s

Canal View

“We are excited to bring the community a fun, safe, outdoor event,” says Dan Cifonelli, event chair. “We have developed and communicated a comprehensive safety plan that follows COVID-19 Guidelines”

Sylvan and Verona Beaches are nestled on the eastern shore of Oneida Lake with over a mile of sandy beaches. Sylvan Beach is a resort community offering a full array of fun activities for every season. The lake is a popular location for walleye & bass fishing, boating, and swimming in the warmer months. Sylvan Beach is packed with fabulous restaurants, gift shops, canal peer, rental cottages, live music, marinas, campgrounds, and recently opened casino.